Former law clerk for Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas and head of the The Judicial Crisis Network, Carrie Severino, joined Fox & Friends.

Severino ripped Kamala Harris saying the VP candidate had staged a "mockery of the law" when she insinuated Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had acted inappropriately towards women and supported claims that Biden had attacked more than a dozen aides only to drop accusations against the Senator once nominated as his running mate.