'Put politics aside, Coronavirus Czar needs our support'

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash Hacohen (Blue and White) offered support for embattled Coronavirus Czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu, following a backlash against plans to impose a lockdown on dozens of cities and towns across Israel.

“Politics need to be set aside, and backing given to Professor Gamzu. Let’s let him work. We won’t get through this any other way," the minister wrote in a tweet Sunday afternoon.

Gamzu has faced heavy criticism over the past few days on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, in particular his support for a set of regional lockdowns, to be imposed on dozens of towns and cities starting Monday.