Panel of NBA experts on 'BLM' being painted on stadium floors: 'Movement trying to destroy Western family structure'.

Panel of NBA experts including Emmanuel Acho, Ric Bucher and Marcellus Wiley agree that the league's decision to paint "Black Lives Matter" on courts and allow custom nameplates featuring social justice messages won't serve the purpose they were meant to promote.

Wiley quotes part of BLM charter stating organization's mission to "destroy fabric of Western family life."