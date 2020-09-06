Watch: Baltimore residents sick and tired of Dems running city

Republican candidate for Congress, Kimberly Klacik, who'd be the first African American female representing the GOP to be elected to the post, says Baltimore residents are tired of the Democratic Party which "hasn't come through with their promises for the past 50 years".

Klacik says the Dems have been "very soft on crime," and adds that "things are not getting any better." She also says that "when you have mob rule, there's going to be corruption, referring to the Baltimore mayor's recent inditement in a "pay-to-play" case.