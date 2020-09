Pelosi frequented a beauty parlor despite forcing similar businesses to shut down, went off on reporters who dared question her motives.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D) recently visited a San Francisco beauty salon despite advocating for such businesses to be shut down in light of the coronavirus crisis.

When pressed on her motives, however, Pelosi attempted to deflect responsibility, instead focusing on the handling of the virus by the federal government.

The Speaker became visibly angry and broke off the press conference after fielding three questions on the subject.