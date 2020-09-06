Signing of Abraham Accords to be delayed to after Rosh Hashanna?

White House wants grand ceremony to mark the signing of the peace agreement between Israel and the UAE.

The official signing of the Abraham Accords, the peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, may be delayed until after the Rosh Hashanna holiday, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, the ceremony was originally planned for September 13 or 14 at the White House. However, the event may be pushed back to September 22 and coincide with the UN General Assembly in New York. Rosh Hashanna begins on the night of September 18 and ends on the night of September 20 this year.

The delay would reportedly make it easier for Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to attend the ceremony.

The White House is interested in holding a grand ceremony, similar to the event in which the Trump Administration's Middle East peace plan was unveiled in January. The administration hopes that leaders and representatives of other Arab nations will also attend the signing ceremony.