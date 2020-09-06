'Death to Israel' spray-painted on wall in southern French city

In Perpignan, in the south of France, "mort a' Israel" (death to Israel) on Friday was found spray-painted on a wall. It was first noted by parents accompanying their children to a nearby school.

The Municipality removed the graffiti and filed a complaint for racial insults.

Vice-Chairman of the World Zionist Organization, Yaakov Hagoel responded saying, "Once again we are witnessing a case of incitement. To our great sorrow, the anti-Semites have started acting without fear. Such alarming incidents must not be removed from the agenda."*

Hagoel added, "This time, it was only graffiti and not a violent act, but words like this lead to bloodshed."

"I thank the municipal services in Perpignan for removing this hateful act of vandalism and immediately filing a complaint. We must stop incitement here and now, so that it does not manifest into something far worse."