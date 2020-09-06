14-year-old boy dies during soccer game

A 14-year-old boy was declared dead at Hadassah Mount Scopus Sunday after noon after he collapsed during a soccer game in Jerusalem.

"Prolonged resuscitation efforts were also continued by the staff at the hospital who fought for the boy's life, but after two hours we were forced to determine his death. We share in the family's grief," the hospital said.

The boy was evacuated to the hospital by Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics who were called to the soccer field and evacuated him while performing resuscitation efforts.

MDA paramedics Noam Levy and Moshe Hemed said: "When we arrived at the field, we saw the boy lying on the grass unconscious, with no pulse and not breathing. We quickly started performing medical tests, we were told that he had a medical background."

"We immediately began providing him with advanced medical care that included performing resuscitation operations and using a defibrillator. We loaded him into an intensive care unit and evacuated him to the hospital in critical condition while continuing to perform resuscitation operations," they added.

Israel in is the midst of a heat wave. Temperatures in Jerusalem have reached over 100 degrees in recent days, and reached the high 90s on Sunday.