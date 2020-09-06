5-7 thousand pilgrims to be allowed into Uman?

Breslav movement says Israeli government must repair damage done to movement's image by controversy over pilgrimage to Uman.

National Secretariat of Breslav Hasidim chairman Nachman Ben Shaya claimed Sunday morning that an outline is being discussed which would allow between five and seven thousand worshippers to travel to Uman for Rosh Hashannah.

"There are between 5-7 thousand hasidim who can reach Uman under restrictions, the toughest condition which require supervised isolation for everyone and we will have to organize it at our expense," he said in an interview with Kol Barama radio.

However, Ben Shaya clarified that the outline is meaningless as long as the damage that has already been done to the image of the pilgrims has not been repaired.

"The one who did the damage with the Ukrainians is the Israeli government. Until the prime minister repairs the damage, the outline is meaningless," he said.

The ministerial team led by Minister Ze'ev Elkin who convened to make decisions on the issue of the traditional mas pilgrimage to the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslav in Uman has not yet made any decisions, especially in light of Coronavirus Czar Prof. Roni Gamzu's firm opposition to the pilgrimage this year in light of the coronavirus crisis.