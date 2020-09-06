Turkey 'disappointed' by Kosovo's move to recognize Israel

"Even the thought by Kosovo officials of taking such a step - which is a clear violation of international law - is disappointing."

Turkey on Sunday voiced disappointment over majority-Muslim Kosovo's decision to recognize Israel and set up its mission in Jerusalem.

Turkey became one of the first countries to recognize Kosovo, which declared its independence from Serbia in 2008.



"Even the thought by Kosovo officials of taking such a step -- which is a clear violation of international law -- is disappointing," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.



The ministry called on the Kosovo leadership to avoid such steps that would "harm the legal status of Jerusalem."



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday Serbia will become the first European country to transfer its embassy to Jerusalem.



Kosovo will also set up its Israel mission in Jerusalem and in exchange earn Israel's recognition, as it seeks to further legitimize its statehood.



Those decisions came out of a US-brokered agreement between the two Balkan rivals.



In a separate statement late Saturday, the Turkish foreign ministry said it was also "deeply concerned" by Serbia's move.

