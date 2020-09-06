Tunisian National Guard officer killed in 'terror attack'

Islamic operatives stab 2 policemen in the Tunisian coastal city of Sousse, killing 1 of them, and police in response killed the 3.

Islamic operatives stabbed two policemen in the Tunisian coastal city of Sousse, a tourist resort, killing one of them, and police in response killed the three.

AFP reports the knife attack on Sunday killed a Tunisian National Guard officer and wounded another in the coastal town.

Spokesman Houcem Eddine Jebali said: "A patrol of two National Guard officers was attacked with a knife in the center of Sousse," 140 kilometers (80 miles) south of the capital Tunis.

"One died as a martyr and the other was wounded and is hospitalized," he said, adding: "this is a terror attack."