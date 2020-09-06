Report: Hezbollah, Hamas chiefs meet to discuss Israel-Arab ties

Leaders of Hezbollah and Hamas reportedly meet to discuss diplomatic normalization between Israel and Arab countries.

Leaders of Hezbollah and Hamas have met to discuss diplomatic normalization between the Jewish state and Arab countries, a report said Sunday.



They stressed the "stability" of the "axis of resistance" against Israel, the Hezbollah-run Al-Manar TV channel reported, without saying where or when the meeting took place.



Hassan Nasrallah, head of the Iran-backed Shiite Hezbollah terror group, was pictured meeting Ismail Haniyeh, who heads the "political bureau" of Hamas, the terror group that controls the Gaza Strip.



They discussed "political and military developments in Palestine, Lebanon and the region" and "the dangers to the Palestinian cause" including "Arab plans for normalization" with Israel, Al-Manar said.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his country is in talks with other Arab and Muslim leaders now about normalizing relations, following the deals with UAE and, decades ago, Egypt and Jordan.



Haniyeh has been in Lebanon since Wednesday, on his first visit to the country in nearly 30 years, for direct and video-conference talks with other Palestinian Arab groups that oppose Israel's diplomatic initiative.



Nasrallah has been living in a secret location for years and makes very few public appearances. He said in 2014 that he often changes his place of residence.