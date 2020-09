Former President of the Delegation of Jewish Associations in Argentina (DAIA) Dr. Jorge Kirszenbaum has passed away at the age of 74.

He was distinguished by his community service, as an activist for human rights, and was part of the United Religious Bloc.

Eliahu Hamra, president of Vaad HaKehilot - Federación de Comunidades Israelitas Argentinas, announced Kirszenbaum's passing, writing on Twitter, "An absolute sadness. Very painful."