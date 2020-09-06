'No one knew how to take care of my brother'

Brother of 19-year-old soldier who died of heat-stroke at a 'nature party' in the Negev speaks out.

Ido Tzafrir, the brother of 19-year-old Ariel Tzafrir who died at a "nature party" in the Negev, said in an interview with Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio) that he attended the party with his brother.

"We went to this party together, I asked him if he wanted to come back with me and he refused. He told me he loved me, I told him to call when he left. I didn't hear from him again," Tzafrir said.

"From what I understood from what happened there after I left, he probably accidentally drank from the wrong bottle. For their entire lives children are taught not to touch these substances, but they don't teach them what happens when they do touch them. No one knew how to take care of him."

Ariel, who lived in Barkan, suffered severe heatstroke while participating in a "nature party" at the Pura Nature Reserve near the southern city of Kiryat Gat.

The Ashkelon Magistrate's Court extended until Wednesday the detention of the four youths who organized the nature party.

Police accused the suspects offenses of causing death by negligence, obstruction of investigation proceedings and of running a business without a license. The court issued an order blocking publication of the names of the suspects.