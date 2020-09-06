229 treated by paramedics during heat wave

MDA teams treated 86 people who fainted and 28 who suffered from dehydration. Relief from the heat not expected till mid-week.

229 people required medical treatment over the weekend due to the heavy heat wave that has hit Israel in recent days.

From Friday at 7:00 a.m. until Saturday evening at 6:00 p.m., Magen David Adom paramedics provided medical treatment to two people in serious condition: A 50-year-old man who was evacuated to Ziv Hospital in Tzfat and a 50-year-old woman who collapsed in Eilat.

Magen David Adom teams also provided medical care to a 12-year-old boy who was in moderate condition after suffering from heat stroke.

In addition, a 19-year-old soldier died of heat stroke after taking part in a nature party in the northwestern Negev. He was taken to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva, where he was pronounced dead.

86 people fainted from the heavy heat, and 28 others suffered from dehydration, including a 57-year-old woman in moderate condition who was evacuated by MDA helicopter from Nahal El-Al to Poriya Hospital in Tiberias. 111 people suffered from weakness, dizziness and confusion as a result of the heavy heat.

MDA recommends that people stay at home and in air-conditioned places, drink at least 2 to 3 liters of liquid per day and pay special attention to the elderly, children and infants.

Significant relief from the heat is not expected before Wednesday. Another drop in temperatures is expected on Sunday, mainly in the mountains and inland, but the change will hardly be felt and in most areas of the country it will still be warmer than usual.