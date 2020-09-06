Protesters in Jerusalem clash with police, 12 arrested

Protesters outside the PM's Residence in Jerusalem try to break through a police blockade, resulting in clashes.

12 protesters were arrested on Saturday night, during a demonstration that took place outside the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem, for violating public order and attacking police officers.

Earlier, clashes broke out between police forces and leftist protesters. Some of the demonstrators began an illegal procession,and tried to break through a police blockade, injuring two police officers.

At around 12:30 a.m., the police began physically evacuating the protesters from the square in the direction of Agron Street.

Paris Square was opened to traffic after police announced the protest was over.