Activists chant, 'Death to America' - in Manhattan

Approximately 150 activists from Antifa and other organizations were involved in violent disruptions of order in Manhattan, New York.

During the protest, which was co-organized by RAM NYC and the New Afrikan Black Panther Party, activists smashed display windows at two Starbucks cafes, a pharmacy, and five banks.

The rioters also called to close all police stations, and chanted, "Death to America!"

New York police have arrested eight suspects, who were found to be armed with a stun gun, smoke grenades, and graffiti supplies.