A BLM protest quickly turned violent with rioters setting fire to cars, smashing businesses & private property in Rochester, NY.

After Daniel Prude, a mentally ill African American man died in police custody on March 23rd, Black Lives Matter protests have spread from Times Square to Rochester, NY over the past three days.

Rioters smashed up restaurants, set fires to private property..

Police said protesters were trying to break their way into the public safety building.