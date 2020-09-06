Joe Biden's transition team to include former Obama adviser

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will expand his transition team to include a former Obama adviser and a former presidential rival, CNN reported.

Alongside former Delaware Senator Ted Kaufman, Biden's team will include top Obama economic adviser Jeffrey Zients, one of Biden's vice presidential candidates New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Biden campaign co-chair Louisiana Representative Cedric Richmond, and senior campaign adviser Anita Dunn, the site said.

Biden has also tapped a 15-person advisory board which incldues former Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana; and former national security adviser Susan Rice. It also includes former US surgeon general and Biden adviser Vivek Murthy, as well as former deputy attorney general Sally Yates.

The team is also building its day-to-day staff, managed by Yohannes Abraham.

CNN also noted that earlier this week, Biden's transition team send a memorandum of understanding with US President Donald Trump's General Services Administration, formalizing how the federal government will assist Biden's team ahead of the elections, and - if Biden wins - afterwards as well.