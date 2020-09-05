Watch: ESPN anchor says 'white privilege' got star coach hired

ESPN's Stephen A Smith joins medley of liberal sports broadcasters to blame 'white privilege' for lack of success, support BLM.

Conservative African American political commentator Anthony Brian Logan says he's had it with the NBA, its players, and members of the media.

Logan sites a statement by Stephen A. Smith blaming 'white privilege' for the Brooklyn Nets hire of head coach Steve Nash, a former NBA great who won multiple MVP awards and was selected to numerous All-Star squads.

Logan points out that since 1978, 16 individuals with no prior head coaching experience have been named to lead an NBA team, with 8 of these being Black.