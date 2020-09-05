Number of coronavirus deaths in Israel tops 1,000

Health Ministry: Over 1,000 dead of coronavirus, 2,617 new cases diagnosed Friday.

Israel's Health Ministry on Saturday said that the country has 26,283 active coronavirus cases, and 439 of the patients are seriously ill.

Of those, 128 coronavirus patients are on ventilators.

So far, 1,007 people have died of coronavirus, a rise of 16 since Friday morning, when 991 people had been reported dead.

As of Friday morning, there had been 416 seriously ill patients and 123 patients on ventilators.

On Friday, 31,603 coronavirus test results were received, of which 2,617 (8.3%) were positive.

Thursday had seen 34,586 test results, of which 2,766 (7.9%) were positive.