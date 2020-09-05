UN ambassador welcomes agreement establishing relations with Kosovo

"Perhaps this will convince future Palestinian leaders to make concessions for peace," says Ambassador Gilad Erdan.

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, on Friday welcomed the news that Kosovo will recognize the State of Israel, and both Kosovo and Serbia will move their respective embassies to Jerusalem.

"Another breakthrough, another Muslim country normalizing ties with Israel. After the UAE & Kosovo, I believe more Muslim & Arab states will opt for peace, leaving the Palestinians isolated. Perhaps this will convince future Palestinian leaders to make concessions for peace,” Erdan wrote on Twitter.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump on this great achievement. Serbia and Kosovo will now open embassies in Jerusalem, following in America’s footsteps, and paving the way for more countries," he added.

Earlier it was announced that, as part of an agreement between Serbia and Kosovo brokered by the US, Kosovo would recognize Israel and Serbia would be relocating its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem by July 2021.

US President Donald Trump welcomed the agreement and hinted that more Arab countries intend to reach similar agreements with Israel.

“Another great day for peace with Middle East – Muslim-majority Kosovo and Israel have agreed to normalize ties and establish diplomatic relations. Well-done! More Islamic and Arab nations will follow soon!” he tweeted.

