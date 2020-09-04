Israeli singer's message to the UAE

Israeli singer Idan Amedi thanks the people of the UAE after his song was played on local radio during the week.

Israeli singer Idan Amedi thanked the people of the UAE in a video he posted on Twitter, after his song "Zocher Kim’at Hakol" (“I remember almost everything") was played on local radio stations this week.

"To all the friends from the UAE, this is Idan Amedi. I was very excited to hear my songs were broadcast on your radio channels, especially with the amazing view of your country in the background," Amedi said in the English-language video, which has subtitles in Arabic.

"So I wanted to say thank you for this beautiful gesture. And if I can speak for a moment on behalf of all Israelis - we all think that peace is a good thing and it’s the right thing and we can’t wait to come visit your beautiful country. Hopefully you come to Israel as well," he added.

Amedi concluded the video with an Arabic sentence, saying, "Inshallah, God will cause us to bring peace and prosperity."

