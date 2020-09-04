Kosovo President welcomes Israeli recognition

Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi says his country will keep its promise and open a diplomatic mission in Jerusalem.

Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi on Friday welcomed the agreement to establish ties between his country and Israel.

“I welcome the announcement of Israeli PM Netanyahu about the genuine intention to recognize Kosovo and establish diplomatic relations. Kosovo will keep its promise to place its diplomatic mission in Jerusalem,” tweeted Thaçi.

Earlier it was announced that, as part of an agreement between Serbia and Kosovo, Kosovo would recognize Israel while Serbia would be relocating its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem by July 2021.

Following the agreement, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi called on other countries to "follow in their footsteps and move their embassies to Jerusalem." He said that "the city of Jerusalem will be a bridge of peace to the whole world."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump welcomed the agreement which will see Kosovo and Israel establishing diplomatic ties, and hinted that more Arab countries intend to reach similar agreements with Israel.

“Another great day for peace with Middle East – Muslim-majority Kosovo and Israel have agreed to normalize ties and establish diplomatic relations. Well-done! More Islamic and Arab nations will follow soon!” he tweeted.

