Trump: More Islamic and Arab nations will recognize Israel

US President hails agreement which will see Kosovo recognizing Israel, says more Arab countries intend to do the same.

US President Donald Trump on Friday welcomed the agreement which will see Kosovo and Israel establishing diplomatic ties, and hinted that more Arab countries intend to reach similar agreements with Israel.

“Another great day for peace with Middle East – Muslim-majority Kosovo and Israel have agreed to normalize ties and establish diplomatic relations. Well-done! More Islamic and Arab nations will follow soon!” he tweeted.

Earlier it was announced that, as part of an agreement between Serbia and Kosovo, Kosovo would recognize Israel and Serbia would be relocating its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem by July 2021.

“Truly, it is historic,” Trump said during the signing of the Belgrade-Pristina deal. “I look forward to going to both countries in the not too distant future.”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke with Trump and Kosovo's Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti as Hoti was meeting with Trump. The Kosovo Prime Minister, for his part, said that Kosovo, too, will open an embassy in Jerusalem.

"Kosovo will be the first Muslim-majority country to open an embassy in the city," Netanyahu said. "As I have said in recent days - the circle of peace and recognition of Israel is expanding and more countries are expected to join it."

The agreement with Kosovo follows the historic agreement to normalize ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, an agreement which was also brokered by Trump.

