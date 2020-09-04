Report: Taiwan shot down Chinese fighter jet

Taiwan denies claims it shot down Chinese jet, while China maintains silence.

A Chinese fighter jet was shot down by Taiwan on Friday morning, reports said.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Taiwanese officials have denied shooting down the Chinese Su-35 fighter jet.

"The Air Force Command solemnly refutes that this is false information and completely untrue," the site quoted an official notice as saying.

Initial footage circulated on social media showed a downed plane which an onlooker identified as a fighter jet, along with a man on a stretcher, who is believed to be the pilot. According to the reports, the pilot suffered severe injuries after the plane was shot down over Guangxi, after it flew over the Taiwan Strait.

Other reports said the plane crashed due to a technical issue, Business Today said.

Meanwhile, China has not responded to the reports.