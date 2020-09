Rabbi Yitzchak Goldstein is the son of the founder of the famous Diaspora Yeshiva in Jerusalem, founded in 1965.

Rabbi Goldstein tells the story of the founding of the yeshiva, the connection to his grandparents' education, the early days in the women's section of a different yeshiva, the move to Mount Zion, the real scoop on the Vatican's plans to take over the building, and the history behind the famous Diaspora Yeshiva Band.

Tune in to hear all this and more.