Did Trump say military cemetery is 'full of losers?'

Report says Trump says military cemetery is 'full of losers' ... or is it fake news?

According to a report in The Atlantic, US President Donald Trump cancelled a visit to a US cemetery outside Paris in 2018 because it was "filled with losers."

Two senior military officials were quoted in an article by AP as corroborating the allegation; however, Trump tweeted in response that it was "made up fake news."

The visit, to Aise-Marne American Cemetery, was cancelled due to "poor weather," according to the White House. However, four separate sources told The Atlantic that Trump feared the rain would dishevel his hair and didn't see the visit as important.

The article goes on to accuse Trump of referring to 1,800 US soldiers who died in battle against Germany as "suckers."

One of The Atlantic's sources - unnamed - said: "[Trump] can't fathom the idea of doing something for someone other than himself. He just thinks that anyone who does anything when there's no direct personal gain to be had is a sucker. There's no money in serving the nation."

President Trump later told reporters that the report was "unthinkable," adding that The Atlantic is "a terrible magazine."