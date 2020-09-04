Health Ministry: 991 deaths from coronavirus

Number of seriously ill patients drops, while number of patients on ventilators is on the rise, Health Ministry says.

Late on Friday morning, Israel's Health Ministry announced that 2,766 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed on Thursday, out of 34,586 test results received the same day.

However, of the new patients, just 386 are outside known coronavirus "hotspots," compared to 1,896 of Wednesday's new patients.

Since midnight Friday morning, six people died of the virus, bringing the total deaths to 991.

However, the number of seriously ill patients dropped from 420 on Thursday to 416 on Friday, while the number of coronavirus patients on ventilators rose by six since midnight, to 123.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Israel has seen 125,755 coronavirus cases, and 99,487 recoveries.