Watch: Couple from Israel & US sings about their 'childhood purity'

Evyatar and Franny Waisman of Efrat have published a new song showcasing their childhood memories, from Israel and the US.

Evyatar grew up in the Jordan Valley town of Shadmot Mehola, while Franny grew up in Memphis. The song is sung in Hebrew and English.

"Finally, our new single," the two wrote. "As you know (or don't know), Evyatar and I grew up an ocean apart. We grew up in different cultures, different languages, and and in very different homes. The connection between us and our creations together are a unique experience which we hope will also be able to spread its special light to others."

"This song awakens the feeling of childhood purity, and the memories, simplicity, and purity, that we all had. From there, all of us (all of humanity!) continue to build and continue to be influenced and to influence - from there, until the end of our days.

"In this place, we are all equal. It doesn't matter how far away we feel from each other. At this time, [in the Jewish month of] Elul, the last month of the Jewish year, we remember all the details of the past year: all of the pain, the joy, the dreams we fulfilled and those that are still waiting. This is the time to repent, to return to the purest place within us, the place we were in before we placed on ourselves all the layers and journeys of our lives. This is the time to return a bit to childhood, to the child within us, even if it's only for a moment. Enjoy, and Shabbat shalom (have a good Sabbath - ed.)."

Musician Mendy Portnoy produced the video clip, playing together with his brother, Yisrael Portnoy. The video was taken by Franny Waisman and Meir Elipur.

"Pieces of me - childhood purity" is the Waismans' second single, and follows their first single, "Ad She'avo," which was released ahead of Jerusalem Day.