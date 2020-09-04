30 diagnosed with coronavirus at military training base

Dozens of soldiers diagnosed with coronavirus at training base, IDF says.

After two coronavirus carriers were diagnosed at the IDF's commanders' school, dozens of IDF soldiers were sent into quarantine, in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines.

Currently, 30 soldiers have been diagnosed with the virus at Training Base 1. All of them are in light condition.

In a statement, the IDF said that it is working to provide those quarantined with what they need, and that epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

On Thursday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) ordered that hundreds of IDF soldiers be diverted to help police enforce coronavirus restrictions.

The order came after the Coronavirus Cabinet approved plans to impose lockdowns on more than 30 towns and cities across the country which have elevated coronavirus infection rates.