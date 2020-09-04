Talking Parsha - Ki Tavo: What's the one thing you need most?



Tuvia and Yitzi Talking Parsha This week the Torah teaches us the key ingredient to living our lives and serving G-d, without it, everything else falls apart. In memory of Joyce Green



