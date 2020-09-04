Health Ministry: 2,740 new coronavirus cases, number of serious cases unchanged

Number of new cases remains high as over 400 hospitalized in serious condition.

According to updated figures from the Health Ministry, 2,740 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed Thursday.

As of Friday, 418 coronavirus patients are in serious condition, unchanged since Thursday.

On Thursday, Israel's Health Ministry reported a new high in the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed, with 3,074 people declared new carriers.

Also on Thursday, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) urged restrictions on large gatherings, including political protests, and said that if restrictions had been enforced earlier, there may not have been a need to lock down over 30 Israeli cities.

Over the past week, Magen David Adom (MDA) has conducted over 88,489 coronavirus tests across Israel, including 3,299 travelers who were tested at a special stand in Ben Gurion airport.