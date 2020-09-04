Britain stresses commitment to two-state solution

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday met Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's senior adviser, to discuss the Middle East peace process.

A foreign office spokesman said in a statement quoted by Reuters that Raab and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who also attended part of the meeting with Kushner, stressed that Britain still backs a “two-state solution” for the Israel-Palestinian Authority conflict.

"They welcomed the historic Israel-UAE normalization deal, and discussed wider US efforts to facilitate the normalization of ties between Israel and Arab States," said the statement.

“The Foreign Secretary updated Mr. Kushner on his recent visit to Israel and the [Palestinian Authority], and his encouragement of a return to cooperation between the Israeli and Palestinian leaderships, as a first step on the road to a renewed Israeli-Palestinian peace process," it added.

"The Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary were clear about their commitment to a negotiated two-state solution,” the spokesman said.

The UK welcomed the Israel-UAE agreement as a much-needed boost for peace in the region, while PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas denounced the deal and described it as "a stab in the Palestinians' back".

Raab recently visited Ramallah and met Abbas, who told him that no peace would be achieved in the region by bypassing the Palestinian Arabs in favor of normalization of relationships between the Arab states and Israel.