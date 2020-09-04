Biden meets relatives of man who was shot in Wisconsin

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden met on Thursday with relatives of Jacob Blake, the black man shot multiple times by a white police officer in Wisconsin in an incident that sparked days of violent unrest.

Biden and his wife Jill Biden entered a private meeting at the Milwaukee airport with several members of Blake's family, including his father and three siblings, the Biden campaign said, according to the report.

Blake's mother participated via telephone.

The meeting comes two days after President Donald Trump also visited Kenosha, the nearby city where the shooting occurred.

During his trip Trump did not meet or speak with the family of Blake, who survived the shooting but is likely paralyzed from the waist down.

The shooting of Blake led to violent riots in Kenosha, prompting the Governor of Wisconsin to declare a state of emergency.

Kenosha is one of the latest in a series of US cities shaken by racially charged unrest.

Violent demonstrations occurred in May and June in Minneapolis and elsewhere after a police officer killed George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Protests also hit south Los Angeles this week after sheriff's deputies shot and killed a black man during a violent confrontation.

Demonstrations have also occurred in Portland, Oregon for weeks, prompting Trump to threaten to send in federal forces to cities where "weak" Democratic leaders have failed to quell violence.