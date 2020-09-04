'I was so angry I threw my cell phone on the couch'

Former Justice Minister suggests that the residents of Mitzpe Kramim fight the impending demolition of their homes through legislation.

Former Justice Minister MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) arrived on Thursday evening for a conversation with residents of the Binyamin region community of Mitzpe Kramim, a week after the Supreme Court's ruling that the community would be demolished.

"When I saw the ruling of the Supreme Court, I was so angry that I threw my cell phone on the couch. I think I have never been so angry about a ruling," Shaked said of her reaction to the ruling.

"I have no intention of instilling false hopes in you, I came today to speak with you to tell you the truth," MK Shaked stressed. "I do not think it would be right to request a retrial in the Supreme Court on Mitzpe Kramim, the same result would be obtained, other channels such as legislation and a government decision should be considered."

"When I look at you, the families, I do not want to see you stuck in a hotel in three years, so a law must be submitted within two weeks, whether we believe it will pass or if it only serves as a lever, a law should be part of the fight," Shaked explained.