'I was so angry I threw my cell phone on the couch'

Former Justice Minister MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) arrived on Thursday evening for a conversation with residents of the Binyamin region community of Mitzpe Kramim, a week after the Supreme Court's ruling that the community would be demolished.
"When I saw the ruling of the Supreme Court, I was so angry that I threw my cell phone on the couch. I think I have never been so angry about a ruling," Shaked said of her reaction to the ruling.
"I have no intention of instilling false hopes in you, I came today to speak with you to tell you the truth," MK Shaked stressed. "I do not think it would be right to request a retrial in the Supreme Court on Mitzpe Kramim, the same result would be obtained, other channels such as legislation and a government decision should be considered."
"When I look at you, the families, I do not want to see you stuck in a hotel in three years, so a law must be submitted within two weeks, whether we believe it will pass or if it only serves as a lever, a law should be part of the fight," Shaked explained.