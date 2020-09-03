Bennett: Government not functioning, Netanyahu failed

Former defense minster says holding new elections now in the middle of the coronavirus crisis would be "a disaster."

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett strongly criticized the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis Thursday evening.

"This is an unmanaged war, Netanyahu and his government have failed," Bennett said in an interview with Channel 12 News.

"There is a lack of leadership here, it is not wise to hold dramatic press conferences when things are going well - and then disappear when things turn south," he said.

According to the former defense minister, the attacks on Coronavirus Czar Prof. Roni Gamzu from within the coalition are an expression of the government's weakness. "When I decided to prevent bereaved families from visiting the cemeteries on Memorial Day, I did not throw it at any project manager - I stood in front of the families and took responsibility."

"The easiest thing in the world is to take the [coronavirus response] chief and lay the blame on him," Bennett added. "The responsibility lies with the Israeli government. The government has ceased to function and the responsibility now passes to the public. We can defeat the coronavirus, we just need leadership and determination."

Despite his good standing in the polls, Bennett declined to comment on the possibility of another round of elections. "Right now it does not look to be on the horizon, we are at the height of the war. Having elections right now would be a disaster."

The Likud said in response: "Bennett preached a hasty opening of the economy when the government insisted on precautionary measures, so it would have been better if he apologized. As long as Bennett and his partner Smotrich got the job they wanted, they explained why Netanyahu was an excellent prime minister. Once they did not get the job they wanted Bennett and Smotrich attacked Netanyahu every day from the podium. They can join the government and implement everything they preach to him from the podium - but they still consistently refuse to do so."