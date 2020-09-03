Edelstein: Religious and political gatherings should both be restricted

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) explained the Coronavirus Cabinet's decision Thursday to impose a lockdown in 30 'red' cities and towns in Israel beginning next Monday.
"As I warned - we are in a situation where we had to impose a closure on 30 localities," Edelstein said in an interview with Channel 12 News. The minister criticized the policy of not enforcing the restrictions. "If two and a half months ago there was enforcement when I asked for it, there may not have been a need for lockdowns."
"It can't be that even now we see weddings, illegal events and businesses that do not follow the guidelines. Every health decision I have made is meant to do things that will prevent the need for a lockdown."
When asked about Coronavirus Czar Prof. Roni Gamzu's performance, Edelstein said: "I do not regret the moment I turned to Gamzu. I give him my full backing. It does not mean that he does not make mistakes, but together with the Health Ministry he is doing a good job."
"Gamzu needs the cooperation of the public and the political echelon," he explained. "If he encounters resistance to any step - it will lead us to a lockdown, which we are trying to avoid."
Edelstein claimed that "if I had come to the cabinet today and said that we had discovered more than 3,000 patients a day and that the number of serious patients had increased - there would have been no discussion: everyone would have raised their hand and said to go to a lockdown."
The health minister also referred to the large anti-Netanyahu demonstrations which have been held in recent weeks: "The coronavirus has no political views. If we can restrict a religious person with regards to prayer and synagogues, which is a fundamental right - it would not hurt to restrict political gatherings as well."
"If we follow the rules, then we will not have to lockdown on the High Holidays," Edelstein concluded.