Poll: Lapid retains leadership of Yesh Atid

71% of respondents give Prime Minister Netanyahu a failing grade for his handling of coronavirus crisis in new poll.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid may be facing a serious challenge for the leadership of the Yesh Atid party, but just how serious is the challenge posed by MK Ofer Shelah?

According to a new poll commissioned by 103FM, Lapid does not have much to fear if he holds primaries for his party's leadership.

The poll, which was conducted by the Maagar Mochot Institute, found that 61% of Yesh Atid voters would still support Lapid if primaries were held today, compared to just 11% who would support Shelah.

The survey also measured respondents' perception of Prime Minister Netanyahu's handling of the coronavirus crisis. A large majority, 71%, called Netanyahu's performance "bad" or "very bad." Opinions of Netanyahu's handling of the crisis have declined. A similar poll conducted in July found that 44% of Israelis called his performance "bad" or "very bad."

In the current poll, only 19% thought that Netanyahu's handling of the coronavirus crisis was "good" or "very good." 10% rated her performance as "so-so."

When asked who is most fit to be prime minister, 48% answered that Netanyahu was still the most fit, a figure higher than his next two closest competitors combined. Yesh Atid chairman was declared the most fit by 20% of respondents, while Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett was declared the most fit by 18%. Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz was declared the most fit to be prime minister by just 14$ of respondents.