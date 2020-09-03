The Daily Portion / Every day like new

In this week's Torah portion we read: "This day, the Lord, your God, is commanding you to fulfill these laws." Why are the words "this day" written? After all, the Torah was given to us more than 3,000 years ago. Rashi explains: "Every day, the laws should be in your eyes as if they were brand new, as though you were just now being commanded regarding them."
This is one of the big challenges in our lives and it demands much thought, hard work, devotion, and wisdom: to succeed in feeling that every day we are standing excitedly at the foot of Mount Sinai in a spirit of complete renewal. To preserve the feeling that everything is only now beginning in every aspect of our lives, and not to feel that anything is ordinary or routine.
Translation by Yehoshua Siskin