The Daily Portion / Every day like new

It is a challenge to continue keeping the Torah with the same level of anticipation as at Mount Sinai.

Did any parents take a video today of their children going to school? Probably not. Only on the first day of school, everything was new, exciting, festive, and recorded on camera.

But did our children enter their classroom today with the same unique feeling? What happens when the smell of new books goes away?

And what happens in other areas of life -- after many years on the job or in marriage for example?

In this week's Torah portion we read: "This day, the Lord, your God, is commanding you to fulfill these laws." Why are the words "this day" written? After all, the Torah was given to us more than 3,000 years ago. Rashi explains: "Every day, the laws should be in your eyes as if they were brand new, as though you were just now being commanded regarding them."

This is one of the big challenges in our lives and it demands much thought, hard work, devotion, and wisdom: to succeed in feeling that every day we are standing excitedly at the foot of Mount Sinai in a spirit of complete renewal. To preserve the feeling that everything is only now beginning in every aspect of our lives, and not to feel that anything is ordinary or routine.

Translation by Yehoshua Siskin