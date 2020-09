Baruch Gordon quotes a commentary on the First Fruits offering which delivers a powerful message to Diaspora Jews today...

In this 3-minute video on the weekly Torah reading of Ki Tavo, Baruch Gordon extracts from the “First Fruits Offering” [Bikurim] in Deuteronomy 26:1 a commentary which delivers a powerful message to Diaspora Jews today: Don’t Get Too Comfy There!

