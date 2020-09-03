Raining Marijuana? Drone drops hundreds of bags of marijuana in Tel Aviv

Two men arrested after drone drops hundreds of bags of marijuana in Tel Aviv.

A drone hovering over Tel Aviv on Thursday afternoon dropped hundreds of tiny bags containing cannabis mostly centered on Rabin Square.

Tel Avivans rushed to scoop up the bags bearing the label with the words Free Love inside a green heart.

The drop is courtesy of a popular Telegram group named Green Glider that calls for the legalization of recreational drugs. An announcement of the “Cannabis Rain Project” drops on the Telegram channel said that 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of cannabis, divided into 2 gram bags, will be dropped each week in a different part of the country, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported.

The drone drops were conceived as part of an effort to figure out how to get marijuana to consumers in a new way because of the coronavirus crisis, the announcement said.

Police arrested two men in their 30s who allegedly operated the drone and are accused of drug trafficking, the daily Maariv reported, citing a police spokeswoman.