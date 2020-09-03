Supreme Court: Col. will not stand trial for shooting stone-thrower

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejecting a petition that an IDF colonel stand trial for shooting an Arab boy who threw stones.

Deputy Supreme Court President Justice Hanan Melcer stressed in his ruling that "stones can kill."

"If wars and battles are the realm of uncertainty, then incidents of popular terrorism are an arena, which can in an instant lead ... to a violent and deadly military event, because stones can also kill," Meltzer wrote.

"The measures taken by command against Col. Shomer should not be taken lightly, and it was manifested in the stoppage of his personal advancement for a significant period. This measured step may constitute a warning sign for every soldier and commander regarding the importance of adhering to the instructions for opening fire. On the other hand, it may be in the public interest not to unduly add to the 'chilling effect'" of preventing soldiers from defending themselves or civilians, the justice added.

The incident took place in the summer of 2015. The then commander of the Binyamin Brigade, Col. Yisrael Shomer, drove towards the Qalandiya checkpoint in an unprotected jeep with three soldiers with him. At one point, a 17-year-old Arab boy emerged and threw a large stone at the jeep's windshield before attempting to flee.

The brigade commander got out of the jeep, chased him and fired three quick shots at him. Two hit the boy in the back and he fell to the ground. He was later pronounced dead.