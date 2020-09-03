Beit Shemesh toddler in serious condition after near-drowning

A girl from the central Israeli city of Beit Shemesh is in serious condition after nearly drowning Thursday afternoon.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs were rushed to the scene of the incident to treat a two-year-old girl, who nearly drowned in a backyard pool in Beit Shemesh.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yechiel Rosenberg who was one of the first responders at the scene said: "When I arrived at the scene I found a young girl, who according her family members, had drowned in a pool and was then pulled from the water by her family. Together with other EMS personnel, I provided initial treatment at the scene before she was transported to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem. She was in serious condition when she was transported."

Due to the nature of the incident, United Hatzalah also deployed the Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit to help assist the family and provide emotional and psychological support.