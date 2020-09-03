Israel hits new record in electricity usage: 14,622 MW

Israelis set a new record for electricity usage as temperatures soared to unseasonable highs Thursday afternoon.

The power consumption record has been broken three times this week alone. On Sunday the peak usage reached 14,089 MW, while on Monday the peak usage reached 14,310 MW. Today the peak reached a new high of 14,622 MW.

Temperatures in the capital of Jerusalem reached a staggering high of 104 degrees Fahrenheit Thursday.

The peak before the current heat wave was recorded on May 20, 2020, when a power consumption of 13,854 MW was recorded.

The peak demand last year was recorded on 17.7.2019 and stood at 13,526 MW. The peak recorded today is more than 1,000 megawatts higher than last year, the equivalent of the output of a large power plant.

According to Israel Electric Company (IEC) CEO Ofer Bloch, "We have been operating in particularly extreme weather conditions for a week now and the last word has probably not been said yet. IEC employees work in a challenging and exceptional environment in managing the electricity supply and production system in this extreme weather."

"To my delight, our skilled workers, together with our private partners, have enabled us to meet the demands and highs that are broken again and again every year, as well as to provide electricity to everyone who demands it," Bloch added.