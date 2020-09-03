Zuckerberg: Facebook to ban political ads in week before US election

Facebook CEO says company to take measures o prevent outside interference in November elections.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook would ban all political ads in the week before the upcoming US Presidential Election in November.

The move is part of a series of steps Facebook is implementing to prevent outside interference in the election.

"We're going to block new political and issue ads during the final week of the campaign. It's important that campaigns can run get out the vote campaigns, and I generally believe the best antidote to bad speech is more speech, but in the final days of an election there may not be enough time to contest new claims," Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post Thursday.

"This election is not going to be business as usual. We all have a responsibility to protect our democracy," Zuckerberg wrote.

The head of Facebook also said that the company would implement policies to block "misleading" content, even if that would lead to posts from the President of the United States being blocked.

"This will definitely apply to the president once this policy goes into place and it will apply to everyone equally," Zuckerberg told CBS 'This Morning.'