Former Health Ministry Director Professor Yoram Lass today opened his program on 103FM with reference to the opening school year under the specter of coronavirus fears.

Lass said: "The school year opened this week with 'capsules' and masks and Zoom and isolation. And all this while we know with complete confidence that coronavirus disease isn't dangerous to children at all; fact: no children are hospitalized.

"In contrast, influenza, which no one cares about, is known to be far more dangerous to children than coronavirus and it doesn't interest anyone, but as usual in today's situation, the facts don't matter. Anxiety grows and prevents any logical consideration," Lass added.

Lass' remarks come the same day that hundreds of physicians, journalists, and citizens submitted an official Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the Health Ministry regarding various issues related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. This, after queries by journalists representing the entire spectrum of Israeli media outlets consistently revealed a pattern of Health Ministry avoidance of certain issues.

A review of evidence from around the world has found that no child is known to have passed COVID-19 on to an adult, reported Sky News.

The review into pediatric coronavirus studies found it is likely children "do not play a significant role" in transmitting the coronavirus and are significantly less likely to become infected than adults.

It also found there has not been a single case of a child under 10 transmitting COVID-19, even through contact tracing carried out by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Collated by pediatric blog Don't Forget The Bubbles, in partnership with the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH), researchers looked at 78 studies from around the world, with most from China where the disease originated.

The findings came as the Swiss government said grandparents were now allowed to hug their grandchildren because they concluded that "young children don't transmit the virus".