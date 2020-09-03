Official data: Out of 936 dead, 65 were under 60, and 236 were aged 80-70; 'youngest to die in Israel of coronavirus was 19 years old.'

The Health Ministry today published a report claiming most coronavirus deaths in Israel occurred at a relatively old age, but that the distribution of ages of those dead from the virus shows that this is not true in all cases, reported Israel Hayom.

According to a report published by the World Health Organization in 2016, the average life expectancy in Israel is 82.5 years, with the average for men being 80.7 and for women 84.2.

As of this writing, the Health Ministry says 976 people have died in Israel from coronavirus. 65 of them were under 60, 113 of the dead were aged 70-60, and 236 of the dead were between 70 and 80 years old. According to these data, the number of people who died in Israel from coronavirus is lower than the Israeli average - 406 people, about 40% of all deaths. This would challenge the claim that coronavirus dead are mostly adults who would have died anyway due to their age. The Health Ministry data as presented suggests that most of the dead may have lived a few more years without the disease.

According to the Health Ministry, the youngest to die from coronavirus was a 19-year-old Holon resident, with the oldest dead being a 102-year-old woman from Netanya. In addition, a 26-year-old man from Holon, a 28-year-old woman, an 11-year-old man, two 41-year-old women and more also died from coronavirus.

The table also divided the number of deaths from each city in which at least 15 people died, showing that the youngest person who died in Ashdod was a 67-year-old male. The number of deaths in the city over 80 is reported at 16, and below this age it officially stands at six people.

In Be'er Sheva, the youngest person to die from the virus was 54, with the death toll below age 80 standing at six. In Bnei Brak, the youngest to die from coronavirus was 48, with the death toll below the age of 80 standing at 28 people. In Bat Yam, the youngest person was a 47-year-old woman, with 15 people under the age of 80 dying in the city from the virus.

The report also says that in Jerusalem the youngest dead person was 19, and the death toll among those under 80 is 68. In Petah Tikva, the youngest was 37 and eight people under the age of 80 died from coronavirus. In Kiryat Gat, the oldest person to die from the virus was 101, the youngest was 37 years old, and three people under the age of 80 died of coronavirus.

In Tel Aviv, the oldest person who died from coronavirus was a 101-year-old woman, with 26 of the dead in the city being less than 80 years old. In Ramat Gan, 12 people under the age of 80 died, in Netanya and Ramla 11 died under the age of 80 and in Rehovot the oldest dead was a 100-year-old woman, all according to Health Ministry data, tabulated according to World Health Organization guidelines, whereby, Health Ministry Spokesman Eyal Basson said: "the cause of death for anyone in Israel is determined by the practitioner in charge according to the WHO guidelines.

"Therefore any COVID-19 positive patient who has died during his hospitalization will likely be reported as COVID-19 death.

"Furthermore, we instructed our hospital administrators to report the death of COVID-19 patient who has recovered virologically but not clinically if the practitioner persevere that the death is related to late COVID-19 complications."

