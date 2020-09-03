9 lightly injured in Jerusalem blaze

Four fire and rescue teams from Jerusalem stations this morning worked to extinguish a blaze in an apartment on the second floor of a four-story building on Givat Shaul Street.

The firefighters rescued the occupants from the smoke and fire in the building, including 9 casualties, an adult couple and seven children, who were treated by MDA and evacuated to Shaare Zedek Hospital.

Simultaneously with the rescue operations, other teams worked to extinguish the fire, prevent it from spreading throughout the building, and clear the heavy smoke that had accumulated therein. At this time, the fire has been brought under control, and a final firefighting operation is being carried out.

Nissim Davidian, shift commander in charge of the forces at the incident, said, "We were informed of a fire in an apartment on Givat Shaul Street, we arrived at the scene and noticed heavy smoke and flames coming from an apartment on the second floor of the building.

"Firefighters went into the fire and smoke, rescued casualties and trapped people, took control of the fire, and prevented serious damage to the building and its occupants," he added.

Fire and Rescue for Israel Jerusalem District opened an investigation into the circumstances of the fire.