Roger Waters: Israel Strategic Ministry plotted conspiracy that destroyed Corbyn’s chances

British musician and operative Roger Waters said in an interview on Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar) that the "Palestinians" had not invited European Jews to come to Palestine, and that the “anti-Semitic story” spread against him and against the British Labour Party was a well-orchestrated conspiracy that successfully destroyed Jeremy Corbyn’s chances of being elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

In addition, Waters thanked Al-Jazeera Network for being one of the only networks that give him a platform to express his opinions.